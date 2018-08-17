Visitors flock to 99th Thornton-le-Dale show

The 99th Thornton-le-Dale Show attracted visitors from across the district as a host of livestock was presented before the judges, from sheep, cattle and pigs to goats, working sheepdogs and horses, as well as poultry, rabbits, ferrets and pigeons. There were also classes for categories from shepherd’s crooks to homemade sausages and pork pies.

The show rings witnessed a falconry display by James McKay, a freestyle motocross stunt show delivered by Jamie Squibb, and a spectacle of daring manoeuvres with fire handled by Joseph Peace.

The Shetand Pony class at Thornton-le-Dale show.

The next shows in the area are: Rosedale (August 18), Egton (August 22) and Burniston (August 27).