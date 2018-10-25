Vital Dial A Ride service’s £41,500 for new minibus

An important service in Scarborough has been awarded £41,500 after it impressed a major charitable funding foundation.

Scarborough Dial A Ride, which supports older people and people with disabilities, received the fantastic sum from The Garfield Weston Foundation.

The funding will enable the charity to purchase a brand new, wheelchair accessible minibus.

Julie Banks, manager of Dial A Ride, said: “We are all thrilled to receive this grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation and would like to say a big thank you to their trustees for recognising Dial A Ride as a worthy recipient of their special anniversary award.

“This grant will fund the purchase of a new wheelchair accessible minibus to help Dial A Ride expand and improve our services, both in terms of the number of people we are able to help and the geographical area we cover.

“The transport that Dial A Ride provides to some of the most vulnerable members of our local community is a vital factor in reducing loneliness and social isolation while at the same time helping to keep people independent and healthy.

“This grant also recognises the invaluable contribution our workforce makes (90% of whom are volunteers) and the real difference they make to our passengers lives.”

The Garfield Weston Foundation director Philippa Charles said: “What really impressed our trustees is the amount of volunteering and community involvement that’s going on across the UK.

“We’ve heard about so many amazing projects involving local people who are helping their communities thrive.

“The impact of these grants will be significant with the benefits for many people lasting years.”

○ Scarborough Dial A Ride is currently looking for volunteer drivers to help with the smooth running of the vital operation.

If you can spare a day a week and are looking for something to do that is active, worthhwile and genuinely helpful to the local community call 01723 354434 to find out more information.