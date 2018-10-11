Walkers rescued after getting cut off by the tide in Scarborough

Two walkers have been rescued after getting cut off by the tide in Scarborough

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard rescue team were called out on Wednesday afternoon to a report of two people who got cut off by an incoming tide.

The pair, who were not familiar with the area, did not know their exact location but from the description of their surroundings they were believed to be in the Wheatcroft area.

The rescue team proceeded to the Holbeck slipway where they could see the pair on a very small stretch of beach.

Scarborough's inshore lifeboat picked them up and delivered them safely to the coastguard rescue officers who were waiting on the slipway.

The Coastguard is urging anyone who wants to go for a long walk on the beach to check the tide times beforehand to avoid getting cut off.