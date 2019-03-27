Wall on Scarborough's seafront vandalised just days after being repaired

A newly refurbished wall on Scarborough’s seafront has been vandalised just days after work to repair it was completed.

North Yorkshire County Council, which carried out the works in Foreshore Road, has condemned the act and called on anyone with information to contact police.

The damage caused to the wall.

The incident happened some time last week.

A county council spokesman said: “Coping stones were pushed off before the mortar had fully set, smashing into pieces.

“Public money was spent on this wall which will now need funding to repair.

“If anyone witnessed this vandalism or has further information, please contact North Yorkshire Police quoting the police incident number NYP-21032019-0322.”

The council said the work had only just been completed when it was destroyed.