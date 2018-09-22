Walshaw at the double as Scarborough Athletic fight back for victory

A late James Walshaw double took Scarborough Athletic to a 3-1 victory on the road at North Ferriby Unite don Saturday afternoon.

Boro looked to be in trouble having fallen a goal behind in the second half, but they hit back in style, sweeping them to the three points.

Fielding the same team as last weekend's win against Basford, Boro took the trip south looking for a similar result.

Steve Kittrick's men found the going difficult on a bobbly pitch though, which ruled out much of their intricate passing play.

All they created in the first 10 minutes was a Wayne Brooksby effort, which was rolled just past Keeper Lewis Exall's post.

Used to their surroundings, Ferriby looked lively as they pushed forward in numbers. Dan Norton fizzed a volley against the outside of the post, Josh Lacey had to clear a James Piercey shot off the line and Tommy Taylor had to be at his best when he made a superb save from Jordan Harrison.

Boro's chances came towards the end of the half, when Michael Coulson's clip from a tight angle was hooked away from the net and then Walshaw was brilliantly denied by Exall after he had been played through on the home stopper.

The flow continued when the second half began, with Boro looking to turn the screw and break the deadlock.

Walshaw and Brooksby tested the strength of the boards either side of the net and it looked as though the opener would soon arrive.

But, hugely against the run of play, it came at the other end.

Former Boro man Harrison took advantage of a misreading of the bounce by Bailey Gooda and he scuffed a shot just under the advancing Taylor to give is side the lead.

Boro caught their breath and then re-started their assault on the Ferriby goal.

It took the arrival of sub James Cadman on the pitch to spark the leveller.

His delightful ball to the far post that picked out Coulson and he stooped to head home.

Boro continued to prod and poke at the Ferriby defence, who filled their numbers with players dropping back from everywhere across the park.

Luke Dean was unlucky not to edge Boro ahead with 10 minutes ago when he collected a Coulson pass on the edge of the box and shuddered the upright.

Ferriby could have hauled themselves back in front in the minutes that followed, as Harrison burst clear, but Lacey managed to get back to make the all-important challenge.

But instead it was Boro who let rip in the final minutes with a vital two-goal burst.

Firstly he took advantage of some Coulson trickery and rolled home from close range.

Then he did it all himself, lobbing delicately over an advancing Exall and into the open goal.