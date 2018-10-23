Walshaw fires Scarborough Athletic to Gainsborough success

Scarborough Athletic produced a tremendous performance on Tuesday night to clinch a 1-0 win on the road at promotion rivals Gainsborough Trinity.

Without dominant defender Kev Burgess, Boro made a slow start, as Gainsborough tested keeper Tommy Taylor with a handful of early shots from distance.

The hosts continued to look sharp, but Boro began to creep their way further up the field as the minutes ticked on in the opening period.

England Under-17 keeper Marcus Dewhurst, making his debut for Trinity, was untroubled until the quick feet of Michael Coulson freed up James Walshaw on the half hour.

Boro's top scorer let go with a stinging drive, but it was met by an impressive save from Dewhurst, who managed to palm the ball to safety.

There was little more action until Boro keeper Tommy Taylor made an excellent double save just before the hour.

He firstly pushed a Jon Margetts effort just past the toe of Ross Hannah. Then, once Hannah had retrieved the ball, Taylor was on hand to grasp his drive.

Play soon switched to the other end and the poaching ability of Walshaw edged Boro into the lead.

Dave Merris' floated ball into the box was looped brilliantly home by the frontman to register his 13th goal of the season.

Walshaw could have doubled his tally for the night 10 minutes later when he wriggled free for a second time, but on this occasions he lofted just wide with the keeper grasping at fresh air.

Gainsborough, boosted by a couple of pairs of fresh legs, eased Boro back towards their own penalty area in the final minutes.

With nerves in tatters and nails well bitten, Boro hung on brilliantly to secure a magnificent win that ended Gainsborough's unbeaten stint at home this season.