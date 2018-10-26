Walshaw raring to go for Scarborough Athletic

Scarborough Athletic striker James Walshaw can't wait to get his boots on again after just a handful of days away from the action.

The club's top scorer has bagged 11 in his last 10 outings for the club, his latest being the winner at Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday night.

Despite Saturday being a break from league action for the Evo-Stik Premier table toppers, Walshaw would much rather be on the hunt for another three points than doing battle at Workington in the FA Trophy.

"I'm really enjoying my football at the moment, it is a case of not being able to wait for the next game to come around," he said.

"I'm waking up on a Saturday morning and really looking forward to getting on that coach and playing in the game.

"When you are scoring goals you just want the games to come thick and fast, I'd probably rather be playing a league game this weekend though because I just want us to continue our run.

"There are not many sides stronger than us at this level and we have made a couple of additions as well. When they gel in we'll really be a force to be reckoned with."

Walshaw puts much of his enjoyment and goalscoring down to his teammates at Boro.

He added: "I only put on group the other day about how much of a good set of lads we have at this club.

"There is a great buzz in the changing room and we take that onto the pitch.

"Workington is a bit of a trek, so was Lancaster last weekend, but we have a laugh on the bus and that makes the time fly.

"Me, Wayne Brooksby, Killer (Shane Killock) and Coulo (Michael Coulson) have a bit of a card school going on, we don't gamble for too much though because the gaffer (Steve Kittrick) doesn't allow that.

"I've done alright so far this season, but Coulo cleaned up on the way to Lancaster, I think I lost £11, but I still managed to sleep that night.

"Workington won't be an easy game for us, but we are all hoping that the fans turn out in force again to help us out.

"On Tuesday night my legs were about gone in the last five minutes, but I heard the noise that the fans were making and it gave me a bit of a boost.

"It really helps spur you on."

Walshaw will obviously be hoping to continue his goalscoring form as well.

"To score 11 goals in my last 10 games is nice, I'm just working hard and hoping that it pays off," said the striker.

"There have been times where you are running your socks off and you don't score, so when things go like this you take it all day long.

"All the lads are digging in and working hard though. Coulo and Wayne are creating the chances for me and it is nice to get on the end of them.

"The defence is doing brilliantly as well, four clean-sheets in a row is amazing."

There will have been some sharpening up on the goal celebrations for when Walshaw next hits the back of the net.

He explained: "Me and my lad practice celebrations and he said why don't you give a cartwheel a go.

"I tried it on Tuesday against Gainsborough and my left arm gave way, I ended up landing on my face.

"I had a go at styling it out, but it was caught on video, I've had a fair bit of stick for it ever since."