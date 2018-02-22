Walshaw revelling in three-pronged attack

James Walshaw is revelling in playing alongside Max Wright and Michael Coulson - in what he desribes as the best front three that he has ever been a part of.

Since Walshaw joined Boro from Farsley in November, the attacking trio have compiled a total of 27 goals in all competitions, and there have only been two fixtures that either he, Coulson or Wright haven't found the net.

"I have played with some good lads over the years, but this has to be the best front three that I've been a part of," he said.

"Max gives you the outlet of pace to stretch the play and cause the opposition problems.

"Coulo has quality. You can give the ball to his feet and his finishing is outstanding.

"Then you have me. My aim is to chip in with goals and work hard for the team.

"It isn't all about us though, I think our defence has performed tremendously since I have been here.

"They know that we are going to chip in with goals, so if they perform, which they have been doing, we are going to win games.

"We are really becoming a force as a team now, things are starting to gel."

This season the 34-year-old has seen the light in regards to his disciplinary record, focusing solely on goals, rather than getting entangled in the darker arts of the game.

He added: "My aim this season is to leave all that behind. It maybe is a bit late in my career to put things right, but that is what I want to do.

"In the past if a defender has kicked me or left an elbow in, I have seen the red mist.

"I was possibly unlucky last season because a few of the red cards should have been yellows, but in total I missed 13 games through suspension. If I hadn't missed that many then my goals total would have been tremendous.

"That is something I am cutting out this year and it is going well.

"I have scored 20 in the league for Farsley and since I've come to Scarborough I've added eight or nine.

"I've been looking to beat my total from last season (which was 32) and I'm well on track for that."

Walshaw is under no illusions about Saturday's outing at Bamber Bridge because he aware of the quality they have at the club.

"I know a few of their players from playing alongside them in my career and they do have a very good side," he said.

"I played with Jamie Milligan at Harrogate and he is a player with so much quality, while Michael Potts is another good lad in their midfield.

"Lewis Nightingale left Farsley this season and went to Bamber because he got a job at Everton. He is one of the best players in the league and he will cause us problems on the day.

"I think this will be one of our hardest games since I have been here, but if we dig in and produce a performance that we can, then we are capable of coming away with the three points."