Want to see your photo in the St Catherine's Hospice calendar for 2020? Now's your chance to submit your photos

St Catherine's Hospice have launched their appeal to fill their upcoming calendar for 2020.

The calendar is a popular fundraiser for the Hospice, with calendars bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area – with copies even ordered from abroad.

Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “This is a great way to share your photographs, see them in print and help a fantastic cause at the same time.”

For the next calendar, Saint Catherine’s is looking for images which are:

· Landscape format and full colour

· From the area covered by Saint Catherine’s, which includes Scarborough, Filey, Hunmanby, Whitby, Ryedale, Bridlington and Driffield.

· A good mixture of spring, summer, autumn and winter.

Anyone can submit an image for consideration, and the 12 selected images will be printed in the calendar alongside the sender’s name.

Winter images will also be considered for use on the Saint Catherine’s Christmas cards.

The deadline for submissions is Friday April 12. Please email your photographs with your name and telephone number to fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk

For more information call the fundraising department on (01723) 378406.