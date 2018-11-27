Wanted man Douglas MacRae: North Yorkshire Police seek help in finding him

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find wanted man Douglas Shaun MacRae.

MacRae, 34, is wanted on a breach of his licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries to locate him and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts to contact them.

He is believed to be in the York area.

Anyone who has any information which would assist officers to locate Mr MacRae is asked to dial 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room, please quote reference 12180218999.

If you wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.