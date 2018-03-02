Warning over high tides in Scarborough

Scarborough Council has warned that it may need to close the seafront over the weekend to avoid a repeat of last night's wave damage.

At high tide 18ft high waves crashed into Foreshore Road and over the sea wall at the Toll House.

A car damaged last evening

Cars were smashed and benches were broken during the worst of the weather.

Ahead of the high tide at 4.30pm today the council has issued a warning.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "Very strong winds and high tides will continue to affect our coastline today (2 March) and into the weekend with the effect on seafront roads and infrastructure particularly affecting Scarborough once again, due to the direction of the wind.

"Last night's tides pounded West Pier car park so we have taken the decision to close the car park today, ahead of this afternoon's high tide, to all but essential harbour operations and delivery traffic.

The sea looking like "angry custard"

"Our staff will continue to liaise with HM Coastguard and North Yorkshire Police and if necessary, ahead of each high tide today, tomorrow and Sunday, we will put in place similar temporary road closures to yesterday on Marine Drive, Foreshore Road and the approach road to the Spa.

"Our advice to members of the public still stands; don't drive through road closure signs and if you're on foot, stay away from exposed areas such as seafront paths and piers. Please be sensible and stay safe."

Waves bent this bench out of shape

The aftermath