Warning to motorists as Storm Eleanor brings down trees blocking roads in Yorkshire

Motorists were being urged to take care on the morning commute as high winds have brought down trees, blocking roads in Yorkshire.

The eastern part of the county appeared worst hit with reports of several trees coming down in the Scarborough area.

The A165 Filey Road was partially blocked by a tree near the Crown House Hotel as was Hackness Road at Moor Lane.

The A171 at Burniston was also reported to be partially blocked due to a fallen tree, both ways at A165 Coastal Road.

In East Yorkshire the A1034 Market Place at South Cave was also reported blocked due to a fallen tree on Beverley Road.

Another tree had come down on Chanterlands Avenue in Hull, outside the entrance to the Chanterlands Crematorium, blocking the road.

At Wetwang, the A166 Main Street was partially blocked by a fallen tree outside the church between Church Lane and Northfield Road.

In West Yorkshire, Halifax Old Road was blocked by a fallen tree both ways at Watergate, just past the Shibden Park entrance.

The Ouse and Humber Bridges are closed to high-sided vehicles due to strong winds.

Humber Roads Police tweeted a picture of a fallen tree, advising: "Several trees down and a lot of debris on the road. Go steady if you’re driving this morning."