WATCH: Dangerous conditions at Scarborough's North Bay and Coastguard's warning about the dangers of drowning

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked with wave overtopping on Sunday and Monday.

The team were called to Scarborough's North Bay and upon arrival found that the conditions were very dangerous with members of the public dodging the waves by running into the road which still had moving traffic on it.

This video shows the conditions in the sea life centre corner which the team say is "enough to wash someone into the sea where survivability would be measured if not in seconds then less than five minutes."

Last year, 73 people drowned at the coast in the UK and most did not plan on entering the water.