Watch out Ed Sheeran – here comes Spa Orchestra

Scarborough Spa Orchestra will be going up against the likes of Ed Sheeran and George Ezra after its album was given a digital release.

The UK’s last remaining professional seaside orchestra released Music in Air 18 months ago and physical copies were snapped up in the thousands.

The album has now been made available digitally and can now be purchased and streamed via online music stores such as iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Spa Orchestra musical director Paul Laidlaw said: ‘We were delighted to the reaction of the CD release and we are hoping the digital version will allow audiences old and new enjoy our legendary orchestra in their homes, cars, on holiday, at work ... basically anyway across the world.”

The album showcases The orchestra’s ever developing repertoire and the 15 tracks chosen highlight its wide range of light classical music including: waltzes, suites, dance band-styles plus themes from theatre land, TV and movies.

Tracks include Chicago, London Bridge March and Everso Goosey.

The Spa Orchestra have been entertaining seaside audiences since 1912. Its most famous musical director and leader was violinist Max Jaffa.

He led the musicians from 1956 until 1986 and his concerts from the Spa, Scarborough, were featured on BBC radio.

The orchestra will return to Scarborough Spa this summer for its 107th year, performing nine concerts per week between Monday June 3 and Thursday September 12.

It will be a mixed programme of morning and evening concerts inc luding gala nights when the musicians are often joined by guest vocalists.

The orchestra prides itself on never repeating a programme of music during its summer residency.

The last of the physical copies of the album can be purchased via the Scarborough Spa box office on 01723 821888 priced at £10 (plus p&p).