Watch some of the fun and frolics from this year's Pancake Racing in Scarborough - and find out who won out

Early rain failed to dampen spirits at this year’s annual Scarborough pancake traditions, with the racing and skipping both taking place with their usual energy and excitement.

The weather, which brightened as the day went on, didn't keep families away from Aberdeen Walk and the Foreshore, with plenty of fun had by families.

The day started with the Town Crier ringing the Pancake Bell, signalling the start of the races, with a number of different businesses taking part.

And the fun was there to be seen, with costume malfunctions for CPS meaning they struggled picking dropped pancakes up, dancing and entertainment from each team - one of the criteria judged on alongside speed.

This year, McDonald's Drive Thru, of Eastfield, won out once again, taking home the coveted Golden Frying Pan, beating Boyes in the final.

Also taking part were St. Catherine's Hospice, McDonald's Town Centre, Opera House Casino and Ellis Hay, among other businesses from around Scarborouhg.

St. Catherine's Hospice outflipping the opposition. Picture: Richard Ponter

The pancake race was again organised by Yorkshire Coast Radio.