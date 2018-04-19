Wave Project up for £50,000 Lotto prize

The Wave Project in Scarborough has made it through to the finals of the National Lottery People’s Projects.

The project has been shortlisted with four other charities and now has the chance of winning up to £50 000.

However, it now needs members of the public to register their vote.

The project, based on the West Pier, is a charity that helps young people improve their emotional health and resilience through an evidence-based programme of surfing and mentoring.

Run mainly by volunteers, the charity is now entering into its third year having worked with more than 100 children.

The organisation’s sessions will start later this month, and this year the project is on target to work with a further 40 local children, acting as a crucial lifeline service for young people who may otherwise find themselves struggling at school and at home.

Wave Project co-ordinator Chris Carter said: “It really would be awesome if we could get this funding, it would mean that we can offer even more sessions to young people in the area. Not just in Scarborough, but the whole of the North Yorkshire coast.”

People can visit the People’s Projects website at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk to make their vote count.