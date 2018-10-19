Waxing lyrical about Tramway’s poetry competition winners

As part of the celebrations for National Poetry Day, Central Tramway on Scarborough’s South Bay revealed the winners of their Children’s Poetry Competition.

The winners were Ellen Crofts of Driffield Junior School, Phoebe Drayton of Gladstone Road Primary School, and Matilda Pugh of Friarage Community Primary School. They were presented with their prizes during an event at the Tramway led by the judge of the competition Felix Hodcroft.

Andrew Martin, operations manager of the tramway, said: “This is a new event but one we hope to continue each year.”