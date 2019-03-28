Wayne Brooksby enjoying Scarborough Athletic interim boss Steve Roberts' relaxed approach

Scarborough Athletic attacker Wayne Brooksby feels that interim boss Steve Roberts has taken the pressure off the players going into the final few weeks of the season.

The former Harrogate Town man is enjoying a more relaxed atmosphere in the changing room since Roberts took the reins last week, and having returned from a three-match suspension, he is looking forward to playing his part once again in Saturday's home clash with Lancaster City.

"There is a good vibe in the changing room," he said.

"You just realise after something happens like the sacking of a manager, you need to get behind everybody and make sure you have their back. That is definitely the case now.

"Everyone is behind Steve as well, he is a great bloke and you could tell by how gutted he was after Saturday's defeat at Buxton how much this means to him and how much he wants the job.

"I'm not sure what the problem was before, be it the style of play, the long ball football or our understanding of things. I can't really put my finger on it.

"But with Steve, he just wants us to play and enjoy it. He wants us to attack and get the ball down, which suits me down to the ground.

"He has told us that we have nothing to lose and because of that the pressure is off.

"Before it was very serious and we spent too much time thinking about matches. Now we are a lot more relaxed."

Brooksby is still a little disappointed in himself for his part in the incident at Nantwich that led to the three-match ban.

But he is keen to put that behind him and start firing once again like he was earlier in the season.

"It was a silly mistake, I just lost my patience for a minute," he added.

"I'd just come on as a sub and I was a bit frustrated because I was trying to prove a point.

"I can't wait to get back playing again now though, I'm feeling sharp and I'm counting down the minutes before I can get back on the pitch.

"It has been a difficult season for me. At the start we were on a really good run and I was flying, but since I've had a few injury problems and a couple of suspensions.

"Because of that I've not really got going.

"There are six games left in the league and a cup final as well, so there is still a fair bit of football to play.

"We know we can't afford to drop points, we pretty much have to win them all.

"It isn't an easy task, but we definitely have the quality and the belief in that dressing room to get us into the play-offs and who knows where from then."