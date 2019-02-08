Wayne's World

From delicate egg cups to robust brewery flaggons – Wayne Murray has built up an array of artefacts recording Scarborough’s social history.

There is research of the town’s workhouse pinned to the wall, an example of Edwardian dress, Crested Ware, photographs, paintings and prints in his cosy unit in the Market Vaults in Scarborough.

The sewing machine was once on display in Rowntree's store. The Brunswick Shopping Centre now stands on the site.

Wayne Murray pictured with his dog Jock outside his unit in the Market Vaults, Scarborough

These jars once belonged to the Nesfields. The family was one of the leading lights of Scarborough business community.

Wayne Murray was inspired to set up his museum after finding bottles on sites where he was working as a builder

