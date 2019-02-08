Wayne's World

There is research of the town’s workhouse pinned to the wall, an example of Edwardian dress, Crested Ware, photographs, paintings and prints in his cosy unit in the Market Vaults in Scarborough.
From delicate egg cups to robust brewery flaggons – Wayne Murray has built up an array of artefacts recording Scarborough’s social history.
