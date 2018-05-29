Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Yorkshire over the next six days

Will the weather be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey? Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next six days.

In general, the next week will see will mist and low cloud thinning slowly from the west with thunderstorms and thundery showers developing from Wednesday onward.

Tuesday May 29

Highs of 20 °C

Lows of 13 °C

A cloudy and dull start to the day with mist, drizzle and fog across the hills. During the day slow improvements are likely, especially further west where it will brighten up for a while. Staying cloudy and cool further east. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Wednesday May 30

Highs of 20 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Cloudy and misty Wednesday morning, then warm sunny spells developing inland. Increasing risk of heavy showers or thunderstorms later. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Thursday May 31

Highs of 22 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Further scattered heavy or thundery showers are likely through Thursday to Saturday. Possibly merging at times into longer spells of rain on Saturday. Early mist and low cloud thinning slowly.

Friday June 1

Highs of 20 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Peak temperatures of around 20°C will be reached at 16:00, with temperatures beginning to dip at 22:00.





Saturday June 2

Highs of 21 °C

Lows of 13 °C

Thundery showers possibly merging at times into longer spells of rain on Saturday. Peak temperatures of around 21°C will be reached at 16:00, with temperatures beginning to dip at 22:00.





Sunday June 3

Highs of 20 °C

Lows of 12 °C

Peak temperatures of around 20°C will be reached at 16:00, with temperatures beginning to dip at 22:00.