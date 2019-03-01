Weather warning as Storm Freya looks set to hit Scarborough this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Scarborough this weekend, with winds of more than 50mph and heavy rain set to hit the Yorkshire coast.

Storm Freya will sweep in between 3pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday, with some travel disruption and possible dangerous conditions expected.

The warning says:

* Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

It's one year since the Beast From The East - see our photos here

* Some damage to buildings and trees, such as tiles blown from roofs and fallen branches, could happen

* Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

* Some roads and bridges may close

* Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

* Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties