Weather warning issued for Scarborough - snow and ice on the way

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast for tomorrow and Wednesday.

Forecasters say that rain will turn to snow and then conditions will turn icy, between midday on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday.

It has warned the public to expect

* Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

* Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

* Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Here's a look at the forecast for the rest of the week.