12 photos showing Scarborough getting back to normal as people bask in the sunshine on South Bay
Scarborough has been gloriously sunny over the past weekend and people flocked to the beaches to soak up the hot weather.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 5:02 pm
Saturday was one of the hottest days of the year so far peaking at 23 degrees. The holiday spirit has continued today as Freedom Day finally arrived and people continued to hit the sand and cool off in the sea. With almost all coronavirus restrictions now lifted across England, there is a sense life is getting back to normal, shown in these 12 photos of Scarborough s South Bay in the sunshine.
