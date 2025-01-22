AMBER WEATHER WARNING: Storm Eowyn forecast to bring gusts of up to 70mph to Yorkshire coast

Strong winds are forecast to hit the Yorkshire coast on Friday

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday (January 24).

Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night.

This will bring a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).

Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.

Wind speeds are expected to peak in Scarborough (67mph), Whitby (72mph) and Bridlington (64mph) at around 12 noon.

What to expect

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close

There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

What Should I Do?

Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Windy weather can cause delays and make travel conditions dangerous. Follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys. Check bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. If driving, check road conditions and ensure you have essentials in your car (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, an in-car phone charger).

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.