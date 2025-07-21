Another thunderstorm warning to bring 'heavy downpours, lightning strikes and gusty winds' to Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The warning will be in place until 9pm this evening (July 21).

A thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office which covers the whole of the Yorkshire coast.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place from 11am this morning (July 21) until 9pm this evening. The entire Yorkshire coast will be affected, including Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.

The warning comes after several weather warnings were issued by the Met Office over a rather tumultuous weekend, with a lot of heavy rain and thunderstorms across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding and transport disruption on Monday.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

According to the Met Office: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 20-40 mm is possible within a couple of hours.

“Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.”

Visit https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/health-wellbeing/stay-safe-in-thunder-and-lightning for safety advice from the Met Office.