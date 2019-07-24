Dramatic pictures of lightning in Scarborough last night Lightning over Scarborough, by Mike Jackson. These dramatic pictures show lightning over Scarborough during last night’s storms. The images were taken on the doorstep of The Paragon guest house on Queens Parade by owner Mike Jackson. Lightning over Scarborough, by Mike Jackson. Email newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk with your weather pictures. IN PICTURES: Scarborough in the sunshine - and here's the forecast for today Scarborough is hotter than these 10 holiday destinations around the world today