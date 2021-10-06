Lots of sun and a bit of drizzle forecast for Scarborough as we move towards the colder months. (Credit: Richard Ponter)

Lots of sun has also been forecast by the Met Office for the remainder of the week.

River levels have risen on the River Derwent due to the recent heavy rainfall over previous days. Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the river

The Met office said no property flooding is expected.

Scarborough's weather outlook for the rest of the week according to the Met Office is as follows:

Wednesday: Fine and dry with some sunny spells in the afternoon, turning into light outbreaks of rain into the night. Flood alerts are in place along the Upper River Derwent.

Maximum temperature: 15℃.

Wind could reach up to 30mph, making it feel more like 8℃.

Thursday: Cloudy with some light rain drizzle at times on the hills, but largely sunny everywhere else. Temperatures will be warmer than average for October, despite the breeze.

Maximum temperature: 20℃

Winds are set to reach up to 23mph, making it feel closer to 16℃.

Friday: Cloudy in the morning, but clearing to a dry and sunny day by the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 19℃.

The weekend and beginning of next week:

Throughout the weekend, increasingly patchy rain will push through from the south.

Fog will make an appearance, being slow to clear and more unsettled weather may start to ease its way in.