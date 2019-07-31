Flood warnings, alerts and weather forecast across Yorkshire as heavy rain expected to continue

There are flood warnings and alerts in place across Yorkshire as the heavy rain is set to continue all day.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the region.

Heavy and persistent rain is forecast throughout Wednesday morning before it turns to heavy showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Met Office officials have warned that this could bring a chance of flooding and travel disruption.

The Yorkshire Post will bring you all the latest information on road closures, flooding and weather alerts.

There is one flood warning in place - this means flooding is expected in this area.

It is in place for Arkle Beck at Reeth and Low Fremington.

There are four flood alerts for places where flooding is possible and residents should be prepared.

The flood alerts are for Lower River Swale, Upper River Swale, Upper River Calder catchment and Upper River Tees.

There was chaos on the roads near the River Swale and River Dee yesterday, as rivers burst their banks and damaged bridges, leaving motorists stranded.

The Met Office has issued advice on what to expect today.

It said: "Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

"Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

"Possible power cuts due to flooding or lightning."