Foo Fighters begin their long-awaited tour of the United Kingdom this week at Old Trafford, Manchester

The band are touring the latest album, “But Here We Are” available now through all leading retailers

The show marks Josh Freese’s first UK tour after becoming the full-time drummer after Taylor Hawkins’ death

But will the weather hold out in Manchester on the first day of Grohl & Co.’s tour?

It’s one more sleep until Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters make their eagerly anticipated return to the United Kingdom, with the group touring their latest album, “But Here We Are,” with dates across the country - no sign though if they might make a sneaky sojourn to Worthy Farm this year though.

Interestingly, the group have made a conscious effort for their support acts to comprise of 70% female-led or female solo artists, with the likes of Chroma, Wet Leg and Courtney Barnett set to open for the band across their series of UK dates.

The move comes as Chroma, as part of the Welsh government’s “Sound” initiative, detailed the misogyny that lead singer Katie Hall revealed in an interview.

Lesson to those attending the Foo Fighters show? Don’t be an idiot, for fear of feeling the wrath of an angry Dave Grohl, who does not take kindly to people ruining the experience for those around them. Just ask this individual who got ejected from their iTunes Festival performance in 2011.

But ahead of their triumphant return to our shores, should fans of the band or one of their numerous opening acts pack warm for Old Trafford for a “Cold Day In The Sun” or will it remain warm and sunny for Messrs Grohl and company?

What is the weather forecast for Foo Fighters’ performances in Manchester?

According to the Met Office, the first night of the Foo Fighter’s UK tour in Manchester could be a washout, owing to the forecast predicting the likelihood of rain as gates open, subsiding a little towards the end of the concert - just in time for “Everlong.”

4pm (gates open): 90% chance of rain, a high of 13 and a low of 11.

90% chance of rain, a high of 13 and a low of 11. 5pm: 90% chance of rain, a high of 13 and a low of 10.

90% chance of rain, a high of 13 and a low of 10. 6pm: 90% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 10.

90% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 10. 7pm: 80% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 10.

80% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 10. 8pm: 60% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 10.

60% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 10. 9pm: 50% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 9.

50% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 9. 10pm: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 9

Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 9 11pm: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, a high of 12 and a low of 9

What could Foo Fighters perform on their first UK performance on their tour?

So - what songs are you going to potentially get sodden singing along to at the Foo Fighters’ first UK tour date this year?

Setlist.FM published the band’s performance from the Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL, USA on May 11 2024 as part of their “Everything or Nothing at All” world tour. So there is a very strong likelihood the set will emulate this one from North America.

All My Life

No Son of Mine (with a snippet of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”)

Rescued

The Pretender

Times Like These (Dave and Rami into the full band)

La Dee Da

Breakout

Medicine at Midnight

Walk

Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / March of the Pigs

Eruption / Hot for Teacher (Van Halen cover)

My Hero (Dave solo into full band; dedicated to Wolfgang & Eddie Van Halen)

The Sky Is a Neighborhood (shortened)

Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover) (snippet; played while security dealt with a crowd issue)

Learn to Fly

These Days

Monkey Wrench

Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)

Best of You

The Teacher

Everlong

Are there still tickets to any of Foo Fighters’ upcoming UK tour dates?