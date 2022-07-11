Britain will bask in "wall-to-wall sunshine" on the weekend amid a heatwave that could bring record-breaking temperatures upwards of 32°C, forecasters have said.

And the heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 32°C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

This year's record high currently stands at 32.7°C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17, the Met Office said.

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine and sea in Scarborough's North Bay.

It comes after temperatures soared across the country on Friday, with the mercury hitting 28.5°C in St James's Park, London.

A heat-health alert has been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows, check fridges are working properly, and that medicine is correctly stored.

And North Yorkshire Police gave a stark warning to those heading to the region's beaches in search of a cooling dip in the sea.

A police spokesperson said: "It looks like we're in for a glorious weekend of weather here in North Yorkshire and York, so if you're heading to the beaches, rivers, lakes and other lovely spots for a swim, please take care and enjoy the water responsibly.

"All too often, we're called to incidents, along with our Fire and Rescue Service colleagues, where someone has got into difficulty. Tragically, some of these will be fatal."

They gave the following tips for open water swimmers:

• If you spot someone in difficulty in the water, dial 999 and ask for the fire service inland, and ask for the coastguard at the coast .

• Look around and see if there's any rescue equipment nearby.

• If you accidentally end up in the water don't panic. Relax, extend your arms and legs and float on your back until you can control your breathing.

• If you are caught in a rip, don’t try to swim against it. If you can, stand, wade, don’t swim. If you can’t stand, swim along the shore until you can get back to the beach where possible. Raise your hand and shout for help.

• If you're visiting open water with your family, always supervise children. Drowning can happen fast and silently

• Don’t mix water with alcohol. You are more likely to get into difficulty if you have drunk alcohol - don’t drink and swim.

• Don’t get cut off by the tide: check the times of high and low water before swimming in the sea or in estuarine waters.

• Although many people’s natural instinct will be to try to save someone in difficulty, resist the urge to jump in - as soon as you enter the water, you will be putting your life in danger too.

• Instead, try to reach the person with a long stick, a scarf, clothes or anything else, and crouch or lie down to avoid being pulled in.