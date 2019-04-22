Here's what the weather will be like for Easter Monday on the Yorkshire coast

The Yorkshire coast is set off for another sunny day, the last day of the Easter break.

The forecast for Easter Monday by the Met Office is sunshine all day, with a maximum temperature of 13 degrees C.

Photo by Richard Ponter

That means that, as in the past few days, it will be cooler on the coast than inland. By night-time it will be partly cloudy; the minimum temperature of the day is 8 degrees C.

The coast has basked in glorious Easter weather, with beaches, cafes and attractions packed with daytrippers and locals.

Long queues have formed on the approach roads to Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington.

Our pictures here show the sunny fun in Scarborough.

Photo by Richard Ponter

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be another sunny day on the coast, but with some cloud coming in from late morning.