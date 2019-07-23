Hour by hour forecast as 27 degree heatwave hits Scarborough today

Scarborough is set to bask in temperatures of up to 27 degrees today as a heatwave hits the UK.

Yorkshire is set to bask in temperatures of up to 32 degrees today as a heatwave hits the UK.

Scarborough is set to bask in a heatwave all week. PIC: Richard Ponter

The forecast for today is 'Sunny', with a less than 5 per cent chance of rain throughout the entire day.

The Met Office are predicting high UV levels and high pollen levels during the heatwave.

Their forecast for today in Yorkshire is: "Any early morning cloud affecting Pennines will rapidly clear, leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling hot by the afternoon with southerly winds, perhaps turning cooler near some coasts if an onshore breeze develops later. Maximum temperature 32 °C."

Scarborough is going to be up to 27 degrees today. PIC: Richard Ponter

Here is an hour by hour forecast for the day ahead:

9am - 10am

20 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

10am - 11am

22 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

11am - 12pm

24 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

12pm - 1pm

25 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

1pm - 2pm

27 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

2pm - 3pm

25 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

3pm - 4pm

24 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

4pm - 5pm

24 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

5pm - 6pm

23 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

6pm - 7pm

23 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

7pm - 8pm

21 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

8pm - 9pm

20 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

9pm - 10pm

18 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.