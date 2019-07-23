Hour by hour forecast as 27 degree heatwave hits Scarborough today

Scarborough is set to bask in temperatures of up to 27 degrees today as a heatwave hits the UK.
Yorkshire is set to bask in temperatures of up to 32 degrees today as a heatwave hits the UK.
The forecast for today is 'Sunny', with a less than 5 per cent chance of rain throughout the entire day.
The Met Office are predicting high UV levels and high pollen levels during the heatwave.
Their forecast for today in Yorkshire is: "Any early morning cloud affecting Pennines will rapidly clear, leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling hot by the afternoon with southerly winds, perhaps turning cooler near some coasts if an onshore breeze develops later. Maximum temperature 32 °C."
Here is an hour by hour forecast for the day ahead:
9am - 10am
20 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
10am - 11am
22 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
11am - 12pm
24 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
12pm - 1pm
25 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1pm - 2pm
27 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
2pm - 3pm
25 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
3pm - 4pm
24 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
4pm - 5pm
24 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
5pm - 6pm
23 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
6pm - 7pm
23 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
7pm - 8pm
21 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
8pm - 9pm
20 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
9pm - 10pm
18 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.