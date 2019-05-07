In pictures: more outbreaks of rain and strengthening winds predicted for Scarborough this week
Over bank holiday weekend, residents and visitors had to wrap up warm and wear a good raincoat due to strong winds and rain.
Unfortunately the Met Office predict that there are more outbreaks of rain and strengthening winds for Scarborough. This week, the maximum temperature to be expected is 11°C and minimum of 6 °C overnight. From Thursday to Saturday weather forecast shows it will be rather cloudy with showers, some heavy, and perhaps thundery.
1. Taking risks
Heavy waves batter Scarborough's South Bay with onlookers taking huge risks taking pictures. Picture by Richard Ponter