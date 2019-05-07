Picture by Richard Ponter

In pictures: more outbreaks of rain and strengthening winds predicted for Scarborough this week

Over bank holiday weekend, residents and visitors had to wrap up warm and wear a good raincoat due to strong winds and rain.

Unfortunately the Met Office predict that there are more outbreaks of rain and strengthening winds for Scarborough. This week, the maximum temperature to be expected is 11°C and minimum of 6 °C overnight. From Thursday to Saturday weather forecast shows it will be rather cloudy with showers, some heavy, and perhaps thundery.

Heavy waves batter Scarborough's South Bay with onlookers taking huge risks taking pictures. Picture by Richard Ponter

1. Taking risks

Heavy waves batter Scarborough's South Bay with onlookers taking huge risks. Picture by Richard Ponter

2. Overtopping at Scarborough's South Bay

Heavy waves batter Scarborough's South Bay with onlookers taking huge risks. Picture by Richard Ponter

3. Making a splash

Many people were caught out by the huge waves in Scarborough over the weekend. One man was drenched by a wave on South Bay as a bystander looks on. Picture by Richard Ponter

4. Heavy waves at Scarborough's South Bay

