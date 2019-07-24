Picture by Richard Ponter

IN PICTURES: Scarborough in the sunshine - and here's the forecast for today

Scarborough basked in the sunshine yesterday, as many visitors and residents took advantage of the school summer holidays to head to the beach.

A thunderstorm cleared the air late at night. Today the forecast for Scarborough is sunshine, with some cloud in the late afternoon, and temperatures rising to 27C by mid-afternoon.

1. Sunny Scarborough

2. Sunny Scarborough

3. Sunny Scarborough

4. Sunny Scarborough

