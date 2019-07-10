Met office issue warning for thunderstorms in Scarborough - here's what you need to know

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for tomorrow - with potential heavy showers set to cause disruption.

The forecast issued is: "Early heavy rain gradually clearing to give some warm sunny spells.

"However, this could trigger some slow-moving heavy downpours with a risk of thunder in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C."

The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses "could be flooded quickly", and floodwater and lightning strikes could cause damage to some buildings.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving condition and some cancellation to train and bus services in areas with lightning strikes.

The weather warning has been issued for much of the north of England and all of Scotland from 12pm to 9pm on Thursday July 11.

The Met Office said to prepare by unplugging all non-essential appliances, including the television, as lightning can cause power surge and seek shelter if possible during the inclement weather.