High temperatures across the Yorkshire coast have caused the Met Office to issue a heat-health alert from today (June 19) until Monday (June 23).

The risk score is rated 12, the impact is predicted to be ‘medium’ and the likelihood is classed as ‘high’.

The Heat-health Alert Service forewarns of periods of high temperatures, which may affect the health of the public.

According to the Met Office, significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures. This may include:

a rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions.There may also be impacts on younger age groups

likely increased demand on all health and social care services

internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment

the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services

indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings

issues managing medicines

staffing issues due to external factors (for example, affecting transport)

increased demand for power exceeding capacity

other sectors starting to observe impacts (for example, travel delays)

Conditions will be very warm, dry and sunny once again. Isolated showers possible across northern Scotland and southwest England, isolated thunder possible in the southwest. Breezy along southern and eastern coasts.

Hazy sunshine on Saturday with isolated showers, perhaps thundery. Occasional bright spells on Sunday with cloudier skies arriving into Monday. Feeling warm to start then turning fresher from Sunday.

Here are the predicted maximum temperatures across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office: Today:

Scarborough: 20 °C

Bridlington: 20 °C

Friday:

Scarborough: 26 °C

Whitby: 29 °C

Bridlington: 23 °C

Saturday:

Scarborough: 29 °C

Whitby: 31 °C

Bridlington: 25 °C

Sunday: Scarborough: 24 °C

Whitby: 25 °C

Bridlington: 25 °C

Monday:

Scarborough: 21 °C

Whitby: 21 °C

Bridlington: 22 °C

Leading health organisations across the UK recommend:

Try to keep your house cool, closing blinds or curtains can help.

At night, keep your sleeping area well ventilated. Night cooling is important as it allows the body to recuperate.

Try to stay cool by taking cool showers or baths and/or sprinkle yourself several times a day with cold water.

Avoid too much exercise when very hot, which can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and watch for signs of heat stress - an early sign is fatigue.

Drink plenty of fluids, but not alcohol, which dehydrates the body.

Try to eat as you normally would. Not eating properly may exacerbate health-related problems.

Keep your vehicle well ventilated to avoid drowsiness. Take plenty of water with you and have regular rest breaks.

If you have vulnerable neighbours who may be at risk during a heatwave, try to find out if someone is already looking after them or if they would like you to ring them daily.

If you do go out for exercise or into your garden, try to avoid the hottest part of the day (11 am to 3 pm) and seek shade where possible. Avoid being in the sun for long stretches. Wear lightweight, light-coloured clothing, high factor sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat.

The UV index (the strength of the sun) can be high at many times of the year - it doesn't have to be hot. The UV index can be strong through cloud even when the sun isn't directly shining.

Reapply an appropriate factor sun cream at regular intervals during the day.

Visit https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/health-wellbeing/hot-weather-and-its-impacts for further advice about how to stay safe in hot weather.