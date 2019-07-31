Met Office issues yellow warning as heavy rain hits Scarborough

It's been a wet start to the day in Scarborough and more rain is expected throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning which will remain in place until midnight.

Members of the public have been warned to expect flooding and travel disruption.

There might be road closures, delays or cancellations to bus services and trains. Power cuts due to flooding or lightening are also possible.

Although we might see some dry intervals, most of today will be marked by heavy showers with a chance of thunder.

Tonight clearer intervals are forecast, however patchy low cloud and mist are likely to move inland from the sea.