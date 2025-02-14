Met Office issues yellow weather warning of snow and ice for Yorkshire coast

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for the Yorkshire coast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the Yorkshire coast which comes into effect at 6am on Saturday, February 15.

The meteorological organisation said that outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow are likely to develop early Saturday before easing from the west during the afternoon.

Snow is more likely to the east of the Pennines, particularly above 150 metres, where 2-5 cm may accumulate over the North York Moors and Northumberland.

To lower levels, any falling snow may struggle to accumulate though some places may see up to 2 cm before gradually easing during the afternoon.

There is also a risk of ice over the Pennines, particularly above 200 metres where freezing rain is possible.

The forecast for the rest of the weekend is as follows:

Today (Friday, February 14):

Cold and dry with variable amounts of cloud, but sunny spells should become more widespread especially inland during the afternoon. Perhaps remaining more cloudy on the coast. Light winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight:

Clear spells at first before cloud and rain move slowly northeast. Rain could be heavy at times, with the chance of turning wintry across the Pennines. Breezy. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Saturday February 15:

Cloudy with rain, heavy at times and perhaps turning wintry with the chance of hill snow. Winds falling light. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

There is a chance of occasional light rain or perhaps snow, on Sunday, although this is low confidence. Mostly dry but cloudy on Monday, sunny spells on Tuesday. Occasionally breezy.