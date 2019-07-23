Reminder to check on neighbours as Scarborough set to bask in heatwave

Public Health England have asked people of North Yorkshire to check on their neighbours during the current heatwave.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gundersen explained: “The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records. The weather setup is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of continental Europe at the end of June.”

The exceptionally hot weather is expected to last until at least Thursday, which may leave older people, young children and those with long-term conditions, including heart and lung diseases, struggling to adapt to the heat.

Owen Landeg, Principal Environmental Public Health Scientist at Public Health England said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy. However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer.

“If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.”

It’s also worth remembering to think about practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

• drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

• look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

• close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

• never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

• try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

• take care and follow local safety advice, if you are going into the water to cool down

• walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat if you have to go out in the heat

• avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

• wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

• make sure you take water with you if you are travelling