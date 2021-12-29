Milder temperatures are on the way but it should remain largely dry with some light showers and cloud overhead as New Year's celebrations roll in.

Thursday afternoon is set to be largely cloudy with heavy rain the late evening with New Year's Eve and Day forecast for more cloud and occasional sunny spells.

Scarborough's Weather Outlook:

Tonight:

A clear afternoon with some sunny spells and a cloudy but dry night with some drizzle.

A maximum temperature of 12°C but staying windy and blustery whilst feeling mild.

Wind speeds are predicted to reach up to 43mph, with temperatures feeling more like 6°C at times, the Met Office has said.

Thursday:

An unsettled day with light rain changing to cloudy by late morning.

A maximum temperature of 13°C and largely overcast with blustery showers and a risk of heavy rain into the evening.

Wind speeds are predicted to reach up to 30mph, with temperatures feeling more like 10°C at times, the Met Office has said.

Friday (New Year's Eve):

Some light rain on Friday morning whilst staying overcast and cloudy throughout the afternoon.

The Met Office said there is a chance for drier weather later in the day with forecasts showing little chance of rain as revellers head out to celebrate the New Year.

A maximum temperature of 13°C but feeling more like 8°C with wind speeds predicted up to 41mph but largely falling off late into the evening.

Saturday (New Year's Day):

A cloudy start to the day changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime and early afternoon.

The Met Office said it will be "very windy" on Saturday with heavy, blustery showers.

A mild weekend overall with a maximum temperature of 13°C and a clear evening ahead.