Scarborough is set for a largely dry and pleasant weekend, the Met Office has forecast.

Sun-lovers may be disappointed as temperatures are not set to be scorching hot, but it should be a pleasant weekend with a scattering of light showers.

Saturday is set to be largely cloudy with rain forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Scarborough's Weather Outlook:

Friday:

Cloud will thicken through the morning with some sunny intervals. Largely staying dry with increasingly sunny spells through the afternoon.

Breezy with a maximum temperature of 21°C.

Winds could reach 28mph, so it will feel more like 15°C at times, the Met Office has said.

Tonight, clear spells will develop as the cloud begins to break with a dry night ahead.

Saturday:

Patchy cloud and isolated light showers to start. Becoming rather cloudy through the afternoon and evening, perhaps with further outbreaks of light rain in parts later.

Winds could reach 28mph, so it will feel more like 15°C at times with a maximum temperature of 20°C, the Met Office has said.

Sunday:

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning with a chance of showers developing in the early afternoon.