The Met Office has issues a yellow thunderstorm warning across Tuesday and Wednesday (July 27 and 28).

The warning is officially in place from 9am Tuesday morning to 6am on Wednesday.

The Met Office says: "Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption."

What To Expect

• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures

• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes

Scarborough s Weather Outlook

Tuesday

Tuesday is set to to have sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon with highs of 21°C.

Tonight, possible heavy showers or longer spells of thundery rain continuing well into the evening.

Wednesday

Wednesday is set to be cloudy changing to light showers by late morning with highs of 21°C.

Possible thundery showers developing by the afternoon.

Thursday

Thursday is set to be sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon with highs of 19°C.

Friday