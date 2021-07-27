Scarborough Weather: Thunderstorms set to hit Scarborough as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
Scarborough is set to brace itself for thunderstorms this week as the hot, dry weather comes to an end.
The Met Office has issues a yellow thunderstorm warning across Tuesday and Wednesday (July 27 and 28).
The warning is officially in place from 9am Tuesday morning to 6am on Wednesday.
The Met Office says: "Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption."
What To Expect
• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures
• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes
Scarborough s Weather Outlook
Tuesday
Tuesday is set to to have sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon with highs of 21°C.
Tonight, possible heavy showers or longer spells of thundery rain continuing well into the evening.
Wednesday
Wednesday is set to be cloudy changing to light showers by late morning with highs of 21°C.
Possible thundery showers developing by the afternoon.
Thursday
Thursday is set to be sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon with highs of 19°C.
Friday
Friday is set to have sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime with highs of 19°C.