Scarborough Weather: Wet and windy week ahead, forecasts Met Office
Scarborough is set for an unsettled wet and windy week, the Met Office has forecast.
A series of thunder, floods and more than two inches of rainfall for some areas of the UK has been forecast for this week.
It follows a warning that there will be a drastic shift in the weather, bringing “heavy rain and blustery winds” in from the west and across the UK.
Scarborough's Weather Outlook:
Monday:
Wet and windy in the morning, turning into sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon, and clear spells into the night with a maximum temperature of 16°C.
Winds could reach up to 30mph, so it will feel like 10°C, the Met Office has said.
Tuesday:
Bright, clear start in the morning, turning into blustery rain in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 15°C.
Wind gusts will reach up to 29mph, so it will feel like 11°C, the Met Office has said.
Wednesday:
Rain to start the day, but will turn windy and bright as the day develops. Temperatures are set to be slightly below average, at a maximum of 14°C, but will feel like 9°C.
Slower wind gusts on Wednesday, reaching 15mph, the Met Office has said.