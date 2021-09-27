Scarborough Weather: Wet and windy week ahead, forecasts Met Office

A series of thunder, floods and more than two inches of rainfall for some areas of the UK has been forecast for this week.

It follows a warning that there will be a drastic shift in the weather, bringing “heavy rain and blustery winds” in from the west and across the UK.

Scarborough's Weather Outlook:

The weather is set to change drastically with rain and wind forecast for Scarborough.

Monday:

Wet and windy in the morning, turning into sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon, and clear spells into the night with a maximum temperature of 16°C.

Winds could reach up to 30mph, so it will feel like 10°C, the Met Office has said.

Tuesday:

Bright, clear start in the morning, turning into blustery rain in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 15°C.

Wind gusts will reach up to 29mph, so it will feel like 11°C, the Met Office has said.

Wednesday:

Rain to start the day, but will turn windy and bright as the day develops. Temperatures are set to be slightly below average, at a maximum of 14°C, but will feel like 9°C.