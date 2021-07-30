Dog walkers brave the rain in Scarborough's North Bay.

Heavy rain is predicted to fall for most of the day across Scarborough Whitby, and Filey as Storm Evert hit the south-west of the country overnight.

Temperatures in Scarborough will not get above 16°C today (July 30) and rain is expected for most of the day, the Met Office has said.

Winds could reach 24mph later this evening so it will feel more like 12°C with little chance of sunshine.

Conditions look better on Sunday with drier spells and sunny intervals with highs of 16°C.

Here is the weekend outlook for Scarborough, Whitby and Filey.

Scarborough

Friday

Heavy rain changing to hail showers by early evening with highs of 16°C.

Tonight,showers are likely to continue into the evening and only gradually easing later in the night.

Saturday

A dull start with outbreaks of rain and coastal mist with some sunny spells with highs of 17°C.

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by late morning.

Sunday

Morning rain is likely but clearing south to brighter or sunny spells, and largely dry.

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon with highs of 16°C.

Whitby

Friday

Cloudy with outbreaks of light rain. Chance of heavy and potentially thundery showers in the afternoon, highs of 16°C.

Tonight, showers are likely to continue into the evening, gradually easing later into the night.

Saturday

Light rain changing to overcast in the afternoon with highs of 17°C.

Sunday

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, largely dry with highs of 16°C.

Filey

Friday

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Filey

"Heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause some flooding and travel disruption," the Met Office said.

Heavy rain throughout the afternoon, highs of 16°C.

Saturday

Sunny intervals changing to heavy rain by late morning, highs of 17°C

Sunday