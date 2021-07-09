Scarborough Weather: Will the sun shine in Scarborough, Whitby, and Filey for England's Euro 2020 final?
England will face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday at 8pm - the first men's major tournament final since 1966.
What better way to warm up for the game than with a BBQ, garden party, or a trip to a pub beer garden - but will the sun shine this weekend?
The current forecast for this weekend is not a scorcher, but it is set to stay largely warm and cloudy.
Read the Met Office's forecast for this weekend for Scarborough Whitby and Filey.
Scarborough:
Friday
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.
Temperatures will sit around 17°C all day with highs of 19°C and dropping to 14°C overnight.
The pollen count will be very high.
Saturday
Saturday will be cloudy throughout.
Temperatures will sit around 15°C all day with highs of 16°C and dropping to 13°C overnight.
The pollen count will be high.
Sunday
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.
Temperatures will sit around 18°C all day with highs of 20°C and dropping to 15°C.
By 7pm, one hour before kick-off it is forecast to be cloudy, 18°C with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
The pollen county will be high.
Whitby:
Friday
Sunny intervals changing to light rain in the afternoon.
Temperatures will sit around 17°C all day with highs of 20°C and dropping to 14°C overnight.
The pollen count will be very high.
Saturday
Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning
Temperatures will sit around 17°C all day with highs of 18°C and dropping to 12°C overnight.
The pollen count will be high.
Sunday
Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime.
Temperatures will sit around 19°C all day with highs of 21°C and dropping to 15°C overnight.
By 7pm, one hour before kick-off it is forecast for light showers, 18°C with a 40 per cent chance of rain.
The pollen county will be high.
Filey:
Friday
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime.
Temperatures will sit around 18°C all day with highs of 19°C and dropping to 14°C overnight.
The pollen count will be very high.
Saturday
Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Temperatures will sit around 15°C all day with highs of 16°C and dropping to 13°C overnight.
The pollen count will be high.
Sunday
Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.
Temperatures will sit around 18°C all day with highs of 19°C and dropping to 15°C overnight.
By 7pm, one hour before kick-off it is forecast to be cloudy, 17°C with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
The pollen count will be high.