Beach-goers enjoy Scarborough's North Bay in June 2020.

What better way to warm up for the game than with a BBQ, garden party, or a trip to a pub beer garden - but will the sun shine this weekend?

The current forecast for this weekend is not a scorcher, but it is set to stay largely warm and cloudy.

Read the Met Office's forecast for this weekend for Scarborough Whitby and Filey.

Visitors enjoy the sun and beach in Whitby.

Scarborough:

Friday

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Temperatures will sit around 17°C all day with highs of 19°C and dropping to 14°C overnight.

The pollen count will be very high.

Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy throughout.

Temperatures will sit around 15°C all day with highs of 16°C and dropping to 13°C overnight.

The pollen count will be high.

Sunday

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Temperatures will sit around 18°C all day with highs of 20°C and dropping to 15°C.

By 7pm, one hour before kick-off it is forecast to be cloudy, 18°C with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

The pollen county will be high.

Whitby:

Friday

Sunny intervals changing to light rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures will sit around 17°C all day with highs of 20°C and dropping to 14°C overnight.

The pollen count will be very high.

Saturday

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning

Temperatures will sit around 17°C all day with highs of 18°C and dropping to 12°C overnight.

The pollen count will be high.

Sunday

Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Temperatures will sit around 19°C all day with highs of 21°C and dropping to 15°C overnight.

By 7pm, one hour before kick-off it is forecast for light showers, 18°C with a 40 per cent chance of rain.

The pollen county will be high.

Filey:

Friday

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Temperatures will sit around 18°C all day with highs of 19°C and dropping to 14°C overnight.

The pollen count will be very high.

Saturday

Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Temperatures will sit around 15°C all day with highs of 16°C and dropping to 13°C overnight.

The pollen count will be high.

Sunday

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Temperatures will sit around 18°C all day with highs of 19°C and dropping to 15°C overnight.

By 7pm, one hour before kick-off it is forecast to be cloudy, 17°C with a 10 per cent chance of rain.