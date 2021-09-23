Scarborough Weather: Windy, cloudy, and largely dry weekend ahead Met Office says
Scarborough is set for a rather windy, cloudy, but largely dry weekend, the Met Office has forecast.
Sun-lovers may be disappointed as temperatures are not set to be scorching hot, but it should, overall, be a pleasant weekend with a cloudy a cloduy sky and high winds.
Friday and Saturday are set to be largely cloudy with sunny spells forecast for Sunday afternoon.
Scarborough's Weather Outlook:
Friday:
Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, largely staying dry with increasingly sunny spells through the afternoon.
Breezy with a maximum temperature of 20°C.
Winds could reach 30mph, so it will feel more like 14°C at times, the Met Office has said.
Saturday:
Rather cloudy Saturday with a low chance of rain with a maximum temperature of 20°C.
Wind gusts are set to be lower, reaching speeds of 15mph and so it will feel more like 18°C at times, the Met Office has said.
Sunday:
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with a maximum temperature of 20°C.
Wind speeds are set to vary throughout the day and could reach 25mph and so it will feel more like 16°C at times, the Met Office has said.