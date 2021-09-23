Sun-lovers may be disappointed as temperatures are not set to be scorching hot, but it should, overall, be a pleasant weekend with a cloudy a cloduy sky and high winds.

Friday and Saturday are set to be largely cloudy with sunny spells forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Scarborough's Weather Outlook:

Scarborough is set for a largely dry but windy and cloudy weekend ahead. (Photo: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday:

Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, largely staying dry with increasingly sunny spells through the afternoon.

Breezy with a maximum temperature of 20°C.

Winds could reach 30mph, so it will feel more like 14°C at times, the Met Office has said.

Saturday:

Rather cloudy Saturday with a low chance of rain with a maximum temperature of 20°C.

Wind gusts are set to be lower, reaching speeds of 15mph and so it will feel more like 18°C at times, the Met Office has said.

Sunday:

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with a maximum temperature of 20°C.