Severe weather warning issued for the Yorkshire coast

Heavy rain is expect over the next couple of days

Prolonged rain is forecast for most of Thursday continuing into Friday.

The rain falls on already sodden ground which last weekend saw the River Esk burst its banks at Danby, leading the Met Office to warn there may be a disruption from flooding.

The Met Office website gives a list of what to expect:

Duck Bridge, Danby, last weekend - Picture Courtesy Mike via Castleton Traffic Reports.

- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, with a risk that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures