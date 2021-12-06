Storm Arwen brought widespread disruption when it arrived in Scarborough.

The Atlantic storm is expected to bring very strong winds and heavy rain when it arrives over the UK tomorrow.

The Met Office said the strongest wind gusts will affect exposed coastal locations, with large waves set to hit the coast and the potential for travel disruption.

A yellow wind warning is in place from 9am until midnight on Tuesday December 7 with speeds expected to reach 49mph in Scarborough.

Frank Saunders, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period."

What to expect from a yellow wind warning:

• Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

• Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

• Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

• Some short term loss of power and other services is possible