STORM LILIAN: Yellow weather warning for strong winds issued for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The weather warning is in place from 5am tomorrow morning (August 23) until 11am.

A yellow weather warning caused by Storm Lilian has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds across the Yorkshire coast.

The weather warning is currently set to be in place from 5am Friday (August 23) until 11am.

It covers most of the north of England, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris is also possible.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some roads and bridges may close and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

The Met Office have said : “An area of strong winds associated with Storm Lilian is expected to move east across northern England during Friday morning.

“Whilst there remains some uncertainty about the details, some very strong winds are likely to develop, with gusts widely in the 50 to 60mph range, with a lower chance that a small core of winds gusting 65-75 mph, perhaps 80 mph, could push quickly east during the morning.

“These winds are likely to affect major routes such as the M6, A66 and A1(M), as well as potentially impacting infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as the strong winds, some locally heavy rainfall will add to the difficult travel conditions.”Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/stay-safe-in-strong-wind/stay-safe-in-strong-wind for further advice.