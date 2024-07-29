Summer sun to last all week: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week will be full of sunshine and sea breeze, according to the Met Office.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ and the UV level is set at ‘high’ for this week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A fine and dry start with light winds and perhaps a bit of early mist soon clearing. Some fair weather cloud building by the afternoon. Warm or very warm, particularly in the south of the region.

Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 25°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:06am and low tide is expected at 17:40pm.

Tonight:

A dry evening with some late sunshine. Remaining dry and largely clear overnight, allowing isolated patches of mist and shallow fog to form by the end of the night. Mild.

Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Tuesday:

Another fine and dry day with plenty of hazy sunshine in the morning, some fair weather cloud in the afternoon. Feeling warm and increasingly humid though cooler along coasts.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:20pm and low tide is expected at 19:01pm.

Wednesday:

Largely fine and dry Wednesday, with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. An increasing risk of showers into Thursday, potentially thundery. Feeling warm and humid.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 18°C.